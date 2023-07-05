Renac releases solar-optimized EV charger

Chinese inverter supplier Renac Power recently unveiled its new AC chargers with multiple working modes. The newly released EV charger line includes 7 kW, 11 kW, and 22 kW devices suitable for 50/60 Hz frequency grid integration.

Renac Power’s AC charger is able to charge EVs with 100% renewable energy from surplus solar and work in sync with on-site energy storage systems. It can be paired with all known types of EVs and is suitable for single-phase and three-phase powered homes.

The single-phase 7 kW charger has a rated AC input voltage of 230 V and maximum AC output current of 32 A. The three-phase chargers have a rated AC input voltage of 400 V and a maximum output current of 16 A for the 11 kW version and 32 A for the 22 kW charger.

The device measures 248 mm X 400 mm X 135 mm and weighs 6.5 kilogram. It operates in the ambient temperature range from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius. The charger also features IP65-rated protection and has cooling systems based on natural convection.

The new EV charger series supports intelligent valley price charging, nudging charging to off-peak hours. It is also capable of dynamic load balancing, constantly monitoring changes in energy use and adjusting the charging output to the EVs in response to the changes in electricity load.

It also allows for remote firmware upgrade and work mode settings via the Renac Smart Charger App, including the general mode, PV mode and Eco mode.

“This product is intended for residential use, and its compatibility with residential PV storage systems is a major advantage,” a Renac Power spokesperson told pv magazine. ”Our plan is to launch it on the European market in October. The product will be first available in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and followed by other countries.”