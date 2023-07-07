Dutch government mulling PV ban on agricultural sites

The preference scheme, known as the “Zonneladder,” prioritizes solar rooftop locations over ground-mounted projects. It establishes a hierarchy for assessing location suitability, with large solar parks only allowed if no higher-ranking alternatives are viable.

Holland Solar said the new ban could harm farmers and solar developers. It also noted the importance of local administrations having a final say on authorizations.

“Municipalities can properly assess the situation on site,” it said. “There could be exceptions to the ban, but they have not yet been determined.”