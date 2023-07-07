Chinese oil company switches on high-altitude 40 MW solar-plus-storage plant

CNOOC has switched on a 40 MW solar farm connected to 6 MW/12 MWh of battery storage in China's Gansu province.

“Built with tall racks and no fence, the project enables integration of green energy and husbandry by using the upper space for photovoltaic power generation and the meadow for grazing at the same time,” said the company.

It did not explain how PV power generation has been integrated with animal farming. The facility covers an area of approximately 930,000 square meters and is located at an altitude of 3,000 meters, the company said, noting that it owns a 100% stake in the project.

Despite recent plans to expand its renewable energy business, CNOOC has prioritized its oil exploration and development efforts, with production of 163.9 million barrels of oil in the first quarter of 2023, up 8.6% year on year increase.

“During the period, the company made 2 new discoveries and successfully appraised 6 oil and gas structures,” CNOOC said in its financial report. “The construction of the key projects progressed steadily. Among the nine new projects scheduled to commence production during the year, 5 projects have started installation.”