Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar’s H1 panel shipments hit 30 GW

JinkoSolar has announced its financial outlook for the first half of 2023. The module maker said it expects a net profit of about CNY 3.66 billion ($509.6 million). It says it shipped more than 30 GW PV modules in the first half. It also signed more than 10 GW n-type of TOPCon supply contracts with unspecified clients in China.

Aiko Solar has said that its net profit for the first half of 2023 will reach CNY 1.26 billion to CNY 1.4 billion, with shipments of solar cells and PV modules to hit 18.5 GW and 19 GW, respectively. The manufacturer said it expects more growth in the second half of the year.

Canadian Solar said that its majority-owned unit, CSI Solar Co., Ltd., has issued an additional 81,158,500 shares at CNY 11.10 per share, as part of an initial public offering. The subsidiary has raised a total of CNY 6.9 billion in gross proceeds from the IPO.