Canadian Solar unveils 700 W bifacial TOPCon solar modules

China-based module manufacturer Canadian Solar is presenting its 700 W bifacial TOPCon solar modules this week at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.
The TOPBiHiKu7 panels feature 210 mm cells and are available in six versions, with nominal power ranging from 675 W to 700 W, and a power conversion efficiency of 21.7% to 22.5%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 46.9 V to 47.9 V and the short-circuit current is 18.24 A to 18.49 A. They have an efficiency range of 26.1% to 27.0%, with a bifacial gain of 20%.
“Canadian Solar's TOPCon modules will increase the energy yield of PV systems and deliver one of the most competitive balance of system (BOS) cost savings and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar power plants, compared to PERC modules,” said the company.
The double-glass panels measure 2,384 x 1,303 x 33 mm and weigh 37.8 kg. They feature 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass, with anti-reflective coating and another 2.0 mm glass layer at the back. The modules have IP68 junction boxes and anodized aluminum alloy frames. They can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and in temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C.
Popular content
The temperature coefficient is -0.29% per degree Celsius. Canadian Solar claims that this ensures “better performance under hot environments compared to the mainstream products in the market.”
The PV panels come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, while degradation over the first year is capped at 1.0%.
In December 2022, Canadian Solar said that it would begin mass production of TOPCon solar modules by the first quarter of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.