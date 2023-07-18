Madagascar launches tenders for 210 MW of PV

Madagascar has tendered a 200 MW solar project near Antananarivo and a 10 MW facility on its north coast.

Madagascar’s Ministry of Hydrogen and Hydrocarbons has published two tenders for the deployment of a total of 210 MW of PV capacity.

The ministry is seeking proposals for the construction of a 200 MW solar power plant located in Ihazolava near the national capital, Antananarivo.

The also plan to build a 10 MW PV facility in Mahajanga on the north coast of Madagascar.

Interested developers have until Aug. 9 to submit their proposals.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Madagascar has not installed any new solar capacity since 2018, with cumulative capacity now standing at 33 MW.

