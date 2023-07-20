Nexans secures contract to build interconnector to link Greece, Cyprus

French cable supplier Nexans has secured a €1.43 billion ($1.61 million) turnkey contract to build a part of the so-called EuroAsia Interconnector, which will connect Greece, Israel and Cyprus
The company said it will build a 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable that will initially connect Greece and Cyprus. It will be installed at depths of more than 3,000 meters.
“Subsea HVDC Mass Impregnated cables will be manufactured in Nexans' facilities in Halden (Norway) and Futtsu (Japan), and will be installed by the state-of-the-art cable laying vessels Nexans Aurora and Nexans Skagerrak,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The Pole One cable is expected to be completed in 2028, while the remaining portion of the project, connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece, will be finalized in 2029.
Popular content
“The EuroAsia Interconnector will exchange up to 1,000 MW among the three nations with the capability of increasing to 2,000 MW,” Nexas said, referring to the whole project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.