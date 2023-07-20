Nexans secures contract to build interconnector to link Greece, Cyprus

French cable supplier Nexans has secured a €1.43 billion ($1.61 million) turnkey contract to build a part of the so-called EuroAsia Interconnector, which will connect Greece, Israel and Cyprus

The company said it will build a 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable that will initially connect Greece and Cyprus. It will be installed at depths of more than 3,000 meters.

“Subsea HVDC Mass Impregnated cables will be manufactured in Nexans' facilities in Halden (Norway) and Futtsu (Japan), and will be installed by the state-of-the-art cable laying vessels Nexans Aurora and Nexans Skagerrak,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The Pole One cable is expected to be completed in 2028, while the remaining portion of the project, connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece, will be finalized in 2029.

“The EuroAsia Interconnector will exchange up to 1,000 MW among the three nations with the capability of increasing to 2,000 MW,” Nexas said, referring to the whole project.

The energy ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding in March 2021 to improve the implementation of subsea electricity infrastructure. The EuroAsia Interconnector was listed as one of the European Union’s Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) selected by the European Commission to step up the bloc’s internal energy market in 2015. In July of this year, the Israeli government launched a project to build a submarine cable along its national coastline. The government noted the possibility of connecting the new cable to a submarine transmission line planned by Israel, Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.