Tesla adds ‘Charge on Solar’ feature to Powerwall batteries

From pv magazine USA
Tesla has revealed that it has added a new “Charge on Solar” feature to its Powerwall app, enabling automatic charging of vehicles on battery-stored solar generation. By using the app, Tesla drivers can ensure that their vehicles are fully powered by local, emissions-free electricity.
Following a few simple prompts, users can set charge limits and locations, charging batteries to predefined levels, while relying only on electricity produced by rooftop solar arrays.
The app will enable vehicles to adjust charge power approximately every 10 seconds to match excess solar power and power consumption elsewhere in an owner's home.
Popular content
The batteries will delay charging until there is at least 1.2 kW of stable excess solar to maximize the efficiency and lifetimes of the charging equipment. This helps to account for variability in solar power and home loads.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.