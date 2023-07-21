Tesla adds ‘Charge on Solar’ feature to Powerwall batteries

From pv magazine USA

Tesla has revealed that it has added a new “Charge on Solar” feature to its Powerwall app, enabling automatic charging of vehicles on battery-stored solar generation. By using the app, Tesla drivers can ensure that their vehicles are fully powered by local, emissions-free electricity.

Following a few simple prompts, users can set charge limits and locations, charging batteries to predefined levels, while relying only on electricity produced by rooftop solar arrays.

The app will enable vehicles to adjust charge power approximately every 10 seconds to match excess solar power and power consumption elsewhere in an owner's home.

The batteries will delay charging until there is at least 1.2 kW of stable excess solar to maximize the efficiency and lifetimes of the charging equipment. This helps to account for variability in solar power and home loads.

