German startup offers app to maximize use of solar power surplus in homes

From pv magazine Germany
German startup Clever-PV has developed an app that could become an alternative to classic energy management systems.
The Bavarian company said that the new app was originally developed as a novel solution for charging electric cars with excess electricity from photovoltaic systems and that it can now be used as a manufacturer-independent technology to synchronize photovoltaic systems, charging stations, heat pumps, heating rods and other smart devices via an Internet connection.
The app can be downloaded free of charge from the relevant stores for iPhones and Android.
Popular content
According to Clever-PV, no additional hardware is required such as expensive control boxes or gateways. The energy management is set up directly on the mobile phone and the connected consumer devices would then be optimized depending on the generation of the rooftop PV system or the photovoltaic balcony modules.
Users could save several hundred euros a year and also reduce their CO2 footprint, the company claims, noting that the app was developed in close cooperation with the first test users, and that it now has more than 10,000 registered users already.
“We are already working on the development of additional functions and the integration of further devices,” explained Danny Klose, managing director of Clever-PV. “We originally developed Clever-PV for ourselves. Photovoltaic surplus charging is normally only possible with expensive hardware. With our solution, customers have more freedom in selecting their devices and don't need an installer to set it up.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.