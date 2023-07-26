India deploying 8.5 GW of PV under solar parks program

From pv magazine India
India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved 37.99 GW of capacity across 50 solar parks under its scheme for “Development of Solar Parks and Ultra-Mega Solar Power Projects,” said R.K. Singh, union minister for power and new and renewable energy, in a recent written reply to the lower parliament.
Eleven solar parks aggregating 8.521 GW have been completed and seven solar parks totaling 3.985 GW have been partially completed. In these parks, 10,237 MW of solar projects have been developed, said the minister.
The solar parks scheme currently has a timeline up to March 31, 2026. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) supports the states and union territories in setting up solar parks at various locations in India to create the required infrastructure for setting up solar power projects.
