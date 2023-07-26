India installed 6.8 GW of solar in H1

From pv magazine India
India installed 6,794 MW of solar power capacity in the first half of 2023, which is about 19% lower than the same period of the previous year.
According to a new report by JMK Research, around 2,294 MW of rooftop solar capacity was added in the first half of 2023, which is higher than the entire rooftop PV installations in 2022. Wind power installations surged 166% year on year to 1,878 MW in the same period.
JMK Research said that “the installed capacity in wind in the first half of 2023 has already surpassed overall calendar year 2022 installation figures. Removal of reverse auctions and declaration of annual 50 GW tendering trajectory by the government will further reinvigorate the wind sector.”
Popular content
According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India’s cumulative installed capacity of renewable energy generation reached 129.6 GW by June 30, 2023. Solar energy accounts for around 54% of the total installed renewables capacity.
Gujarat led with 1.6 GW capacity installed in the first half of 2023 in terms of state-wise solar installations. Due to its attractive wind-solar hybrid policy, Gujarat also leads in wind capacity installations with 1.039 GW installed during H1 2023.
JMK analysts expect India to add 7 GW to 8 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of wind in the second half of 2023. The analysts said that “significant fall in solar module prices over last few months as well as relaxation in ALMM implementation until fiscal 2024 will be the key drivers to augment solar capacity addition in second half of the year.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.