Brenmiller, Waaree Energies to deploy thermal energy storage projects in India

From pv magazine India
Brenmiller Energy, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy company, has signed deal with Waaree Energies, India’s largest manufacturer of solar panels, to deploy its bGen thermal energy storage systems (TES) in India.
Brenmiller Energy provides thermal energy storage systems to the global industrial and utility market. Its agreement with Waaree marks Brenmiller’s entry into the Indian market, adding to the company’s growing global presence including Israel, Europe, and the United States.
Under the terms of the deal, Brenmiller and Waaree will jointly explore, develop, and deploy solar-powered TES systems in India, subject to entry into a definitive agreement.
Popular content
“We’ve seen a massive uptick in demand for our TES systems in response to climate-forward policies, rising energy costs, and challenges to reliability,” said Brenmiller Chief Executive Officer Avi Brenmiller. “Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Waaree to bring bGen TES to India’s industrial and utility markets.”
Brenmiller recently tested a 24 MWh TES system in Italy both as power-to-heat equipment and a thermal storage, in partnership with Enel.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.