Brenmiller, Waaree Energies to deploy thermal energy storage projects in India

From pv magazine India

Brenmiller Energy, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy company, has signed deal with Waaree Energies, India’s largest manufacturer of solar panels, to deploy its bGen thermal energy storage systems (TES) in India.

Brenmiller Energy provides thermal energy storage systems to the global industrial and utility market. Its agreement with Waaree marks Brenmiller’s entry into the Indian market, adding to the company’s growing global presence including Israel, Europe, and the United States.

Under the terms of the deal, Brenmiller and Waaree will jointly explore, develop, and deploy solar-powered TES systems in India, subject to entry into a definitive agreement.

Popular content

“We’ve seen a massive uptick in demand for our TES systems in response to climate-forward policies, rising energy costs, and challenges to reliability,” said Brenmiller Chief Executive Officer Avi Brenmiller. “Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Waaree to bring bGen TES to India’s industrial and utility markets.”

Brenmiller recently tested a 24 MWh TES system in Italy both as power-to-heat equipment and a thermal storage, in partnership with Enel.