Chinese PV Industry Brief: GCL-Si opens 20 GW solar cell factory

GCL System Integration (GCL SI) has commissioned a new 20 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Wuhu, in China's Anhui province. The company will use the cells produced at the new facility for its two TOPCon module manufacturing facilities in China.
Longi says it has maintained the price of its p-type M10 wafers, with a thickness of 150 um, at CNY 2.93 ($o.41) each..
Aiko Solar says it plans to raise up to CNY 6 billion in a private placement of shares to finance its 15 GW solar cell factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. The facility will produce n-type all-back-contact (ABC) cells. The total investment is estimated at CNY 8.52 billion.
