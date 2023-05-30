Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina to build 25 GW ingot factory, Longi reduces wafer prices by 30%

PV module maker Trina Solar announced it has signed an agreement with an unspecified state-owned entity of Shifang City, Sichuan province, to build a 25 GW monocrystalline ingot factory in the area. The company should invest around CNY10.7 billion ($1.55 billion) in the project, with Trina holding an 81% stake in the manufacturing facility and the state-owned entity holding the remaining 19%. The project should be finalized within 12 months, Trina said in a statement.

Solar manufacturer Longi said today it cut the prices of its wafer products by 30%. The company is now pricing its p-type M10 products with a thickness of 150μm at CNY4.36 per piece, down 30.8% compared to the price released at the end of April. Furthermore, it priced its p-type M6 products with a thickness of 150μm at CNY5.44, down 30.0% compared to the previous price release.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the Chinese PV industry produced 39.92 GW of solar cells in April, with a year-on-year increase of 69.1%. In the first four months of this year, the country manufactured solar cells with a combined capacity of 144.35 GW, which is 56.7% more than the same period in 2022.

Chinese property development company Datang Group has announced the results of a tender to procure 8 GW of solar panels. Das Solar and Longi secured the largest shares, followed by JA Solar, TW Solar, Risen, Suntech, Canadian Solar, and Trina Solar.

pv magazine print edition The latest issue of pv magazine celebrates China’s journey from solar new entrant to the installation of more than 100 GW(AC) of panels this year – Vincent Shaw and Frank Haugwitz consider a remarkable 20-year journey. We take a look at what Indonesia needs to achieve its net-zero ambition and also explore the stirrings of a solar renaissance in Europe, via buzzing trade shows and gigafatory planning.