India hits 70 GW solar milestone

From pv magazine India

India installed 70.10 GW of cumulative solar capacity as of June 30, 2023. In addition, 55.90 GW is now being installed, Energy Minister RK Singh told parliament this week.

Among all states and union territories, Rajasthan leads with 17.8 GW of PV, followed by Gujarat with 10.1 GW and Karnataka with 9 GW.

The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has assessed India’s solar power generation potential at about 748 GW, assuming 3% of wasteland areas are covered by solar modules.

Rajasthan has the highest solar energy potential of 142,310 MWp, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 111,050 MWp.