Algeria’s Sonelgaz reveals prequalified bidders for 2 GW solar tender

Algeria‘s state-owned utility, Sonelgaz, has unveiled a list of bidders that were preselected for a 2 GW solar tender it launched in February. The list includes 20 bidders and a total of 77 offers for the 13 lots included in the procurement exercise.

The bidders are:

CWE Algeria, a unit of China International Water and Electric, in partnership with China Nuclear Industry Huaxing Construction Co. (HXCC) and Yellow River Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. (YREC) Algeria-based Eurl Hamdi China's SepcoIII Electric Power Construction Algerian contractor Butec in partnership with MCT China State Construction Engineering Corp. Algerian energy producer Cosider Canalisation, in partnership with Italian inverter maker Fimer Algeria-based Amimer Energie The Solar Djazair consortium, led by Algerian engineering company Chiali Services PowerChina, in partnership with Sinohydro Turkey-based Kalyon Enerji China National Technical Import and Export Corp. (CNTIC), in partnership with China's Risen Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Sarpi Spa, a 100% subsidiary of Sonatrach, an Algerian state-owned gas and energy company Algeria-based Alelec's consortium Turkey-based Özgün İnşaat China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp. Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Ltd. China-based Sumet Complete Equipment and Engineering Co. Ltd Mcc International Incorporation Ltd. Turkey-based contractor Aslan Yapi

The selected developers will build solar projects in 11 locations in Algeria. Capacities will range from 80 MW to 220 MW. The Béchar region will host two projects with capacities of 80 MW and 120 MW. The M’Sila and B.B. Arreidj regions are respectively set to host a 220 MW project and an 80 MW plant, while another 80 MW facility has been proposed for the Batna region.

The Laghouat and Ghardaia regions will respectively host 200 MW and 80 MW projects. The El Oued region will host 200 and 80 MW installations. The Touggort and the M’Ghaier regions are set to host 130 MW and 220 MW solar projects, respectively. Three projects with capacities of 200 MW, 80 MW, and 150 MW will also be built in the Biskra region. The selected developers must build the facilities with at least 35% of the components manufactured in Algeria.

In December, Algeria's Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energy launched a tender for the deployment of 1 GW of solar capacity. In 2019, the Algerian government also held tenders for offgrid solar arrays, hybrid solar-diesel projects, and other PV installations. The procurement rounds were part of the country’s plans to deploy 15 GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Algeria had about 435 MW of installed solar capacity by the end of 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).