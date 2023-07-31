Weidmüller unveils DC combiner boxes for large-scale PV

Weidmüller USA has launched PV DC combiner boxes that provide bundling and protection for solar PV systems with central inverters.

“We are bringing our experience and best practices for PV business from Europe to the US market,” Reinaldo Cozzo, PV Business Development Manager, told pv magazine. “The DC combiner boxes bring greater reliability and the possibility to monitor the condition of each string, which is not common yet in the US.”

The rated voltage is 1500 V with up to 32 inputs and includes built-in short-circuit and overvoltage protection. The combiner boxes are suitable for tracker and fix tilt installations, supporting inverters from leading inverter manufacturers.

The PV DC Combiner Box for High Power Panels products are designed for plants equipped with bifacial and half-cell products from well-known PV module brands.

Popular content

Weidmüller offers its combiner boxes with optional string monitoring. String monitoring tracks string parameters, such as current and voltage of individual strings, surge protection device status, temperature, and breaker status. The monitoring version measures up to 50 Amp per string. It is powered by PV plant current and has low heat emission, according to the company.

The US unit of Germany-based Weidmüller anticipates that the North American market will use monitoring as has been the case in its other markets in Europe and Latin America.

“We foresee that monitoring PV assets, and leveraging the associated data to streamline operations, and increase profitability will be the next logical step for the US market,” Pete Tecos, Head of Global Key Account Management, Weidmüller told pv magazine.