Brazil added 6.8 GW of new PV in H1

New figures from Brazil's energy regulator, ANEEL, show that the country achieved an impressive 6.8 GW increase in PV generation capacity in the first half of 2023.

Within this growth, 2.3 GW emerged from 61 newly established large-scale PV plants, while an additional 4.5 GW was contributed by distributed-generation solar, involving PV systems under 5 MW in size.

Popular content

It remains unclear whether these statistics include the 1.2 GW Janaúba solar complex, which was unveiled in July by Elera Renováveis in Janaúba, Minas Gerais.

Brazil reached 32 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June, constituting approximately 14.7% of the nation's overall installed capacity, which currently stands at 194.38 GW.