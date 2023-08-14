Acen plans 1 GW of floating solar in Philippines

Acen Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Group, plans to develop 1 GW of floating solar on Laguna Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Philippines, on the island of Luzon.
The company has submitted solar energy operating contracts (SEOC) to the Department of Energy for eight blocks of 100 hectares each in the southern and eastern sections of the lake. In addition, Acen recently signed a renewable energy contract area utilization (RECAU) agreement with the Laguna Lake Development Authority to lease 800 hectares of space on Laguna Lake.
Acen's first floating solar project is awaiting approval, but it did not disclose any additional details regarding the project or its timeline.
Popular content
The company is now constructing the 283 MW San Marcelino solar farm in Zambales. It will become the largest solar farm in the Philippines once it is operational. It will likely be completed this year.
Acen has already built about 4 GW of renewable generation capacity across the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia. It plans to expand this capacity to 20 GW by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.