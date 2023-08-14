Acen plans 1 GW of floating solar in Philippines

The company has submitted solar energy operating contracts (SEOC) to the Department of Energy for eight blocks of 100 hectares each in the southern and eastern sections of the lake. In addition, Acen recently signed a renewable energy contract area utilization (RECAU) agreement with the Laguna Lake Development Authority to lease 800 hectares of space on Laguna Lake.

Acen's first floating solar project is awaiting approval, but it did not disclose any additional details regarding the project or its timeline.

The company is now constructing the 283 MW San Marcelino solar farm in Zambales. It will become the largest solar farm in the Philippines once it is operational. It will likely be completed this year.

Acen has already built about 4 GW of renewable generation capacity across the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia. It plans to expand this capacity to 20 GW by 2030.