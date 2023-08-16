India switches on world’s largest hybrid renewables cluster

From pv magazine India
Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 2.14 GW solar-wind hybrid cluster in Jaisalmer district, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The site, spanning 11,500 acres, features 5.8 million solar modules, with capacities of 535 Wp each.
About 40% of the total PV capacity includes fixed-tilt module mounting structures. In addition, the projedt includes 353 wind turbines.
Adani Green Energy's future plans involve the development of a 15 GW hybrid solar-wind project in Khavda, Gujarat. This upcoming cluster will span 70,500 acres. It willl feature 33.6 million PV modules, each 570+ Wp in size. The setup will include trackers with robotic cleaning technology and 375 wind turbines.
