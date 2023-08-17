India’s NTPC to pilot solid gravity energy storage

From pv magazine India

NTPC will set up a mechanical energy storage system at its Talcher Thermal Power station in Odisha. The proposed mechanical energy storage system is for demonstration purposes. It will presumably be a solid gravity energy storage system as the tender document suggests the system will be designed to convert electrical power into potential energy for storage and then back to electrical power on demand.

In a solid gravity energy storage system, heavy objects such as concrete blocks are lifted against the earth’s gravitational field through electromechanical equipment. The electrical power that drives the electromechanical equipment to lift the weight to a certain height is stored as gravitational potential energy. The weights can be lowered to release power when it is needed.

NTPC stated its Talcher Thermal Power station has an existing boiler steel structure of around 50 meters in height, which will be repurposed to install the mechanical energy storage system. In this design of the mechanical storage system planned to be implemented at NTPC Talcher Thermal Power station, it is envisaged to have a few concrete/ash blocks hanging from a beam at 50 meters in height, which will fall one after the other in a controlled manner (constant velocity) without any time lag between the falls, ensuring continuous power generation.

The selected contractor’s scope of work includes supply, engineering, design, installation, and commissioning of the mechanical energy storage system.