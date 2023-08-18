All-inorganic phase heterojunction perovskite solar cell with 21.59% efficiency

The research team selected the β- and γ-phases of CsPbI3 perovskite material to form the two polymorphs. The approach involved combining the anti-solvent-free dynamic-hot-air (DHA) processed β−CsPbI3 front absorber with the triple-source thermally evaporated γ−CsPbI3 rear absorber in a simple phase-heterojunction configuration, explained Sawanta S. Mali, the corresponding author of the study. This DHA method enhances the quality of inorganic perovskite thin films and improves device performance under ambient conditions.

To establish phase stability in the β−CsPbI3 front cell, the researchers introduced a Zn(C6F5) molecular additive. For the γ−CsPbI3 rear cell, they employed triple-source guanidinium iodide (GAI)-assisted thermal evaporation deposition. The addition of a small amount of GAI led to enhancements in morphology, optoelectronic properties, efficiency, and stability.

The device exhibited remarkable performance metrics, including a power conversion efficiency of 21.59%, an open-circuit voltage of 1.220 V, a short-circuit current of 21.72 mA cm2, and a fill factor of 81.5. The team also underscored the excellent stability of the encapsulated device, which retained more than 90% of its initial efficiency after 200 hours of storage under ambient conditions.