SJVN targets September 2024 date for 1 GW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
State-owned SJVN expects to commission a 1 GW solar project in Rajasthan by September 2024.
It said that the project will be commissioned in two parts. The first 250 MW section will become operational in March 2024. The remainder will go online by September 2024.
The state-run hydropower producer is now working several PV projects. It expects to commission 125 MW of solar in Uttar Pradesh (75 MW in Gurah district and 50 MW in Gujrai) by the end of December of this year.
SJVN expects to commission several projects by December of the following year, including the 70 MW Bagodara solar power project in Gujarat, the Raghanesda solar project in Gujarat, 90 MW of floating solar at Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar reservoir, and an additional 100 MW in Punjab.
The company said it aims to build 5 GW of pumped storage capacity in the next seven to eight years. It said it is now preparing pre-feasibility reports and will launch development if the projects are found to be viable.
