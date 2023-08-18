Toyota Tsusho building 25 MW of solar in Benin

Toyota Tsusho says that it has finalized a contract with Beninese Electricity Production Co., operating under the Benin Ministry of Energy and Water, to set up a 25 MW solar plant in Pobè region, Benin.
Toyota Tsusho has completed a project development study with the support of the Benin government, including Beninese Electricity Production Co. Toyota Tsusho and Germany's EPC RMT, a subsidiary of Eiffage Group, now plan to construct a 25 MW solar plant – set to become one of the largest in Benin. They aim to complete the project in 2024.
Separately, the Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF), a non-profit organization, recently commissioned 24 solar-powered water pumps and five solar-powered vaccine refrigerators in Kalalé.
In the water pump initiative, solar arrays were integrated with pumps in 24 villages. These pumps operate during the day, pulling water from underground into elevated reservoirs. The water is then distributed by gravity to a central station, accessible to the local community for a small fee, covering maintenance. This innovation eradicates the need for residents to spend hours fetching water over long distances daily.
Popular content
The vaccine refrigerators use direct-drive with an energy harvest control (EHC) to charge clinic devices. Surplus energy is diverted to power battery-operated lights or cell phones. Solar streetlights were also installed near the clinics for patient accessibility at night.
Benin, which is mainly reliant on thermal power plants, aims to achieve 150 MW solar capacity by 2026.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.