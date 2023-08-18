Meyer Burger shifting focus to US market

Switzerland's Meyer Burger Technology AG produced 302 MW of its heterojunction solar modules in Freiberg, Germany, during the first half of this year, surpassing its output for all of 2022. The company reported a 71% year-on-year jump in sales to CHF 96.9 million ($110.5 million). It says that it remains financially strong and is capable of proceeding with its production expansion plans.

However, the company is now shifting its strategic focus from Europe to the US market. This transition became evident in July, when its announced plans to establish a 2 GW cell production facility in the United States, alongside an existing module plant.

By combining US module and cell manufacturing, Meyer Burger will benefit from the Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit 45X system, a component of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This initiative could potentially provide up to CHF 1.4 billion in cumulative funding from mid-2024 to the end of 2032.

Popular content

Meyer Burger is capitalizing on the favorable financial conditions in the US market, but it is also actively tackling current market obstacles in Europe. The European market has experienced the entry of Chinese PV manufacturers, introducing 85 GW of solar modules in the first half of this year, frequently at prices below manufacturing costs. This influx has significantly influenced market dynamics. During the first quarter, Meyer Burger effectively sustained its selling prices at almost consistent levels. However, in the second quarter, the company made price adjustments downwards in reaction to the broader decrease in solar module prices.