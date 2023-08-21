German consortium plans 5 GW vertically integrated solar module production

From pv magazine Germany
German solar module maker Heckert Solar, PV product distributor Wattkraft and Europe’s largest solar glass manufacturer Intefloat have unveiled a plan to build a vertically-integrated solar module production across several locations in Germany.
The consortium said it will invest around €2 billion ($2.18 billion) in the manufacturing facilities.
Thanks to this new investment, Heckert Solar's existing manufacturing plant in Langenwetzendorf, Thuringia, will see its capacity increase from 400 MW to 2.8 GW. Furthermore, the consortium will build a 5 GW facility to produce polysilicon and solar cells at a facility owned by Heckert Solar in Frankfurt am Oder, eastern Germany.
Moreover, Interfloat is planning to produce antimony-free, low-iron, textured solar glass for the combined value-added chain at one of its industrial sites in Brandenburg.
The consortium also said the new production facilities will manufacture glass-glass modules with an efficiency of 24% and a carbon footprint below 18 grams/kWh, which it says complies with the highest ESG sustainability standards.
The three companies did not reveal more details about the project.
