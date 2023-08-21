Kenya launches tender for off-grid solar plants

Kenya-based energy company Kenya Power and Lighting Company Plc has issued a tender for the deployment of off-grid solar power plants in remote regions.
The solar microgrids will be located in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Narok, Kilifi, and Kwale.
Kenya Power said the selected developers will have to build the facilities and provide O&M services for 7 years. The tender's total budget is €133.8 million ($145.6 million).
Interested companies will have time until September 26 to submit their bids.
By the end of 2022, Kenya's total installed solar capacity stood at 307 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Around 90 MW of PV was newly deployed last year.
