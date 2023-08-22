KiloVault introduces solar-ready DIY off-grid battery

From pv magazine USA

Massachusetts-based KiloVault has launched Uniti EcoFreedom, a new energy storage system for offgrid solar installations. The battery is pre-wired with a single-phase AC inverter and is designed as a simple DIY installation.

The battery system comes in three sizes. The smallest, EcoFreedom Lite, is 8.64 kWh rated, with 4.32 kWh of usable energy capacity powered by pure lead carbon batteries. The storage system is solar ready for up to 5 kW and is integrated with DC disconnects and a maximum power point tracker (MPPT) charge controller.

For the EcoFreedom Lite, the inverter is warrantied for one year, the battery for five years, and the cabinet for 10 years. The battery modules are UL1989 certified, and the enclosure is IP20 rated, and each comes with built-in lightning protection and cabinet lights for visibility.

The next size up, the EcoFreedom 5, is a 10.2 kWh rated / 9.6 kWh usable energy capacity powered by lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries. It has built-in AC breakers and power outlets to allow electricity loads to run directly from the unit. The system is 5000 W, 120 V single phase.

The largest configuration, the Kilovault EcoFreedom 10 is a 1000 W, 120 V to 240 V pure sine wave AC power output. It is 20 kWh rated with 18 kWh of usable energy capacity, powered by blade-style LFP batteries. It has up to 20 kW AC surge protection and is solar ready for up to 11 kW of capacity.

Popular content

For larger systems, the EcoFreedom 10 can be expanded with one or two additional battery packs. It is expandable up to 27.6 kWh of usable energy.

The EcoFreedom 5 and 10 are both IP20 enclosure rated, and the inverter is UL1741 rated, while the battery module holds UL1973 and UL9540A ratings. The inverters are warrantied for two years, while the battery and cabinet are warrantied for 10 years.

“One of the biggest challenges off-grid homeowners face is finding a safe, reliable energy source that doesn’t require hiring multiple professionals and hours – and more likely days – of setup time,” said Sascha Deri, chief executive officer, KiloVault. “With Uniti EcoFreedom, we’re giving customers the ability to live off the grid while reducing their reliance on traditional energy sources and expense of hired labor to install multiple components. Assembled in the USA, the Uniti EcoFreedom enables anyone to enjoy the freedom of sustainable off-grid living without sacrificing comfort or convenience.”

The company reports that the EcoFreedom Lite retails at $6,999, the EcoFreedom 5 at $9,999, and the EcoFreedom 10 at $12,999.