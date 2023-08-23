Aims Power introduces hybrid inverter for solar-battery systems

From pv magazine USA

Aims Power says it has released two new hybrid inverters, which combine solar inverters and battery inverters for rooftop solar-plus-storage systems.

The inverters include a 4.6 kW power output, 6.9 kW solar input model, as well as a larger 9.6 kW power output, 15 kW solar input model. This makes them the right size for most rooftop residential solar arrays. Both products support a maximum PV voltage of up to 660 V.

Aims Power’s inverters have a CEC rated efficiency of 97%. It has a generator input for backup power rated at 240 Vac. The customizable DC input allows for pairing with both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

Users can control the inverter with a mobile app to remotely monitor production, track energy usage, battery levels, and system performance. It can be configured to operate electrical loads on just solar, just the battery, or both, and can be optimized around net metering, load share, battery back up, grid tie or off-grid operations.

Popular content

“Where the Aims Power Hybrid Inverter makes an immediate impact is in its ability to be programmed to do exactly what you want it to do.,” said Aims Power. “Think of an orchestra without a conductor. It may have all the talent and potential in the world, but without a way to organize and direct it, you may as well listen to radio static. Aims Power Hybrid Inverter is essentially the conductor for every source of power that you have in your house.”

The inverter has achieved UL 1741-SA, CSA 22.2 No.107-01, UL1998, and UL1699B certifications for safety and are IP65 NEMA4X rated for outdoor installation. Both inverters are warrantied for 10 years.

Aims Power says on its website that the 4.6 kW output inverter retails for $3,900, while the 9.6 kW inverter retails for $4,900. The company, based in Reno, Nevada, is a supplier of recreational vehicle (RV) power electronics and off-grid electrical equipment. Its product line comprises 95 different options, from DC to AC inverters, solar panels, deep-cycle batteries, and solar charge controllers.