OGO Energy introduces residential battery storage solutions

From pv magazine India
OGO Energy has unveiled battery energy storage systems with capacities ranging from 5.12 kWh to 25.6 kWh.
The storage solutions are designed as backup power solutions for home applications. They can also be used for gas pumps, villas, large residential townships, schools, retail shops, and mobile EV charging infrastructure.
Their modular design provides the flexibility to scale the total storage capacity to 25.6 kW, with up to five battery units of 5.12 kWh each.
The systems feature an in-house battery management system with advanced algorithms and a mobile app to monitor energy consumption in real time.
They also feature RS485/CAN communication output for monitoring, CRCA powder-coated enclosure, battery state of charge (SoC) indicators, and a wide operating temperature range (charging: 0 C to 55 C, and -20 C to 60 C for discharging).
The charging current is 30 A standard and 50 A maximum. The discharging current is 50 A standard and 100 A maximum.
