Slenergy announces new balcony PV system

Slenergy says it has created a new plug-and-play micro PV system for applications on balconies and in homes.
“The iShare-Home Mini solution has rapidly been embraced by the German market and is now sold out through prioritized channels,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the system will be available for sale in Italy from September.
The system consists of two 425 W all-black solar panels, an 800 W microinverter, and a mounting structure. It also includes a set with a 5-meter AC cable, a 3-meter DC cable, and a 3P connector.
The modules feature n-type cell technology, with a power conversion efficiency of 21.76%. They measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 21.5 kg. Their open-circuit voltage is 37.83 A and the short-circuit voltage is 13.31 A. The temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.
The microinverters measure 230 mm x 190 mm x 46.5 mm and weigh 3.3 kg, with an efficiency of 96.5% and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency rate of 99.9%. It supports a maximum input voltage of 60 V within an MPPT voltage range of 25 V to 55 V.
The alloy mounting structure, weighing 10 kg, offers an adjustable angle of 30 degrees to 50 degrees. The system includes a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year extra linear power output warranty.
“Benefitting from its pre-installation and connection design, the system requires only a few minutes of setup before providing eco-friendly energy,” the manufacturer said. “The plug-and-play aluminum alloy system suits various scenarios such as balconies, gardens and walls.”
