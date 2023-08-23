Pexapark records slight increase in European PPA prices for July

Pexapark has released the Euro Composite index, which averages the prices of PPAs in different technologies and geographies for July. PPA prices rose by 0.8% month on month to €55.30 ($60.70)/MWh.

Poland experienced the largest increase in prices at 7.7%, followed by France, Germany, and the Netherlands. The largest decline in prices was recorded for Sweden, followed by Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Developers announced new PPAs for 1,145 MW of combined capacity in July, up 64% from June – the month with the lowest number of agreements so far this year.

Solar PPAs were by far the largest technology segment in July, with more than 960 MW in 15 deals, followed by 175 MW of onshore wind capacity in six deals.

Popular content

In July, the total capacity of new publicly announced PPAs surpassed 1.1 GW across 23 deals, from 25 deals in June. France and Spain topped the country rankings, each with five new deals. In addition, smaller markets such as Greece, Lithuania, and Romania also saw new PPA deals. Throughout July, three business segments displayed robust PPA activity. Beverage companies engaged in three separate PPAs across different markets. Simultaneously, the transport and telecommunications sectors contributed more than 460 MW of PPA capacity, facilitated by a combination of three and four PPAs, respectively.