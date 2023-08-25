3U launches heat pump for residential applications

Pelia Gebäudesysteme GmbH and Selfio GmbH, two subsidiaries of Germany-based 3U Holding AG, have launched a new modular heat pump for residential applications.

The company said its ThermCube heat pump is an ideal solution for new and existing detached and semi-detached houses with a total heat demand of between 6 kW and 11 kW.

The new product has reportedly a heat output of 2.33 kW to 8.20 kW and a flow temperature of up to 70 C.

The system consists of an indoor unit, a heating circuit, a circulation pump, and a boiler safety device based on a quick air vent, safety valve, and pressure gauge. Furthermore, it includes a dirt separator, a three-way valve for switching from room heating to hot water operation, a filling section with a desalination cartridge, and a system separator.

It also features a plug-in connection with a fuse box with a residual current circuit breaker and a B16 circuit breaker. “All standardized hydraulic modules and control units required for the heat pump operation are permanently installed, hydraulically connected, and electrically prewired,” the manufacturer said, adding that its components are provided by undisclosed “well-known” brand manufacturers.

Its footprint is less than 1 m2. “It can be installed in the house by do-it-yourselfers and also by non-specialist craftspeople,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Special knowledge or special tools are not required. Only for the final dismantling and commissioning a specialized company must be commissioned.”

3U Holding said it filed a patent application for the product with the German Patent and Trademark Office, and that it was already awarded utility model protection.

Founded in 1997, 3U Holding is headquartered in Marburg, Germany, and is also active in telecommunications, cloud computing, and e-commerce.