3U launches heat pump for residential applications

Pelia Gebäudesysteme GmbH and Selfio GmbH, two subsidiaries of Germany-based 3U Holding AG, have launched a new modular heat pump for residential applications.
The company said its ThermCube heat pump is an ideal solution for new and existing detached and semi-detached houses with a total heat demand of between 6 kW and 11 kW.
The new product has reportedly a heat output of 2.33 kW to 8.20 kW and a flow temperature of up to 70 C.
The system consists of an indoor unit, a heating circuit, a circulation pump, and a boiler safety device based on a quick air vent, safety valve, and pressure gauge. Furthermore, it includes a dirt separator, a three-way valve for switching from room heating to hot water operation, a filling section with a desalination cartridge, and a system separator.
It also features a plug-in connection with a fuse box with a residual current circuit breaker and a B16 circuit breaker. “All standardized hydraulic modules and control units required for the heat pump operation are permanently installed, hydraulically connected, and electrically prewired,” the manufacturer said, adding that its components are provided by undisclosed “well-known” brand manufacturers.
Popular content
Its footprint is less than 1 m2. “It can be installed in the house by do-it-yourselfers and also by non-specialist craftspeople,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Special knowledge or special tools are not required. Only for the final dismantling and commissioning a specialized company must be commissioned.”
3U Holding said it filed a patent application for the product with the German Patent and Trademark Office, and that it was already awarded utility model protection.
Founded in 1997, 3U Holding is headquartered in Marburg, Germany, and is also active in telecommunications, cloud computing, and e-commerce.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.