Toshiba claims 16.6% efficiency for polymer film-based large-area perovskite solar module

Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba has achieved a power conversion of 16.6% for a 703cm2 polymer film-based perovskite solar module.

“We provided large film-based perovskite PV module as experimental materials for demonstrations,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, referring to a project conducted at the Aobadai station in Yokohama that includes analyzing indoor performance.

The latest efficiency result is a large improvement on the 15.1% efficiency that Toshiba achieved for the module in September 2021.

The device is fabricated through a one-step coating method that uses improved ink, film drying processes, and production equipment to form a uniform perovskite layer. The process is said to halve the steps for deposition of the MAPbI 3 perovskite layer. The coating speed is said to reach six meters per minute on a 5×5 cm2 module, which the company defined as a rate that meets requirements for mass production.

The flexible and lightweight panel is indicated by Toshiba as suitable for locations where it is difficult to install conventional crystalline silicon modules, such as low-load-bearing roofs and office windows.

The company has stated in the past that it plans to commercialize its perovskite technology in 2025.