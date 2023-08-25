Chinese PV Industry Brief: Irico to expland solar glass capacity

Irico New Energy says that it unaudited first-half results show revenue at CNY 1.28 billion ($176.65 million), from CNY 1.09 billion a year earlier. However, it reported a net loss of CNY 147.5 million, in contrast to a net income of CNY 61.1 million in the first half of 2022. It said it is expanding photovoltaic glass capacity, enhancing strategic customer cooperation, and continuing efforts to reduce product costs.
Daqo New Energy said that its subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., will initiate a share repurchase program valued at CNY 200 million ($27.4 million) to CNY 400 million. The funding for the program will come from the subsidiary's own reserves
