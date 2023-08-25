Voltfang unveils outdoor storage system with recycled EV batteries

From pv magazine Germany

German battery manufacturer Voltfang has expanded its product range with a turnkey outdoor battery solution. The company said that the capacity of the new product is between 33 kWh and 644 kWh.

“This makes them ideal for applications such as charging stations and infrastructure projects with low space requirements, as well as for manufacturing companies with limited space,” it said in a statement.

The manufacturer stated that the storage system boasts effective insulation and operates within a temperature range of -20°C to 50°C. It incorporates a sturdy housing with a double wall that shields it from sunlight, rain, and other environmental elements, while the inverter is directly attached to the housing. Voltfang has integrated its proprietary energy management system into the storage unit, creating an all-in-one outdoor solution.

“The Voltfang Outdoor System is the perfect solution for using storage capacity outdoors without losing power. We have developed a complete solution that is ready to use and does not require complex installation,” said Voltfang CEO, David Oudsandji. “The storage is designed to withstand extreme climatic conditions, whether Spain's blazing midday sun or Scandinavia's winter.”

The Aachen-based company utilizes recycled electric vehicle batteries to manufacture stationary storage systems. It estimates the battery lifespan through specialized software, and these devices reportedly achieve a comparable service life to new systems. Voltfang has already implemented some of its systems at various commercial facilities in Germany.