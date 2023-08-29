Chinese PV Industry Brief: CGN reveals inverter bids, Longi raises wafer prices

CGN New Energy has released the bidding results for its 2023 centralized purchase plan. Its tender for a total of 12 GW solar inverters was shared by Huawei, Sungrow, and Sineng. Huawei secured 6 GW of orders with the highest bidding price, while Sungrow and Sineng evenly divided the remaining portion at a comparatively lower price. CGN set a 45-day delivery window from order confirmation for all products.
Golden Solar New Energy Technology Holdings has announced unaudited revenue of CNY 156 million ($21.4 million) for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 – up 16% from last year. It attributed the anticipated net loss, ranging from CNY 120 million to CNY 130 million, to various factors, including CNY 62 million in share options, marketing expenses for PV products, and R&D costs for new flexible solar awning products.
Flat Glass Group has revealed its financial results for the six-month period to June 30, 2023. It posted revenues of CNY 9.68 billion, up 32.50% from the same period a year earlier. Its net profit hit CNY 1.085 billion, up 8.25 from the first half of 2022.
Popular content
Longi has announced updated wafer prices, with the price of its P-type M10 size wafers, measuring 150um in thickness, up 15.4% to CNY 3.38 each. This marks the first price increase since May. Industry analysts have attributed this increase to sustained high demand in the downstream market and tight supplies of M10 size P-type wafers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.