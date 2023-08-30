France adds 1.37 GW of new solar in H1

From pv magazine France

France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 1,378 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-June period.

In the same period a year earlier, the country added 1,233 MW of new PV capacity. Full-year installations hit 2.4 GW of new solar in 2022

France reached 18.03 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June 2023.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and Grand Est accounted for 67% of all newly connected capacity in the first half of this year. They are the regions with the highest installed capacities, representing more than 73% of all cumulative power connected in France by the end of June.

The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests, meanwhile, has increased by 19% since the start of this year to 20.1 GW, including 4.9 GW with signed connection agreements.