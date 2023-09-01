FTC Solar unveils Sunops software to enhance solar plant performance

From pv magazine USA

FTC Solar, a solar tracker specialist with 4.5 GW of tracker projects, has launched Sunops, a cloud-based PV asset monitoring solution designed to manage and improve solar asset performance.

Sunops software can be used on solar installations regardless of the type of tracker, and the company reports that it provides operations and maintenance (O&M) teams with actional insights to enhance energy generation.

“Tracker data is not always easy to get access to.” said Imran Hassan, the director of technical operations of ACT Power Services – one of the first beta users for the program. “The cloud-based SUNOPS platform saves my team time by allowing us to access the information I need when I need it.”

Sunops provides a tracker health assessment down to a single table, FTC reports. The software considers factors like advanced tracking algorithms and appropriate tracker stowing for extreme weather events, and it uses this data to determine the root cause of underperformance and to offer suggested solutions. By leveraging advanced tracker analytics, Sunops provides actionable insights that can help field teams resolve issues quickly to reduce energy losses.

Popular content

The software is accessible through a secure cloud-based interface and offers streamlined portfolio data access. In addition, Sunops offers live site monitoring, historical performance tracking, and issue prioritization.

FTC Solar’s Digital Solutions offers a portfolio of products including Sundat for site design, Sunpath for optimized energy production and Atlas for solar portfolio management. Atlas, previously known as SAM (solar automation module) includes program management, financial reporting, and data management modules to assist with project execution from early stage development through commercial operation.

FTC Solar will debut Sunops in booth 3511 at RE+ North America at the Venetian Conference & Expo Center in Las Vegas, taking place Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2023.