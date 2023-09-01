Daikin presents mid-temperature refrigerant split heat pump

Daikin, a Japanese heating manufacturer, has unveiled a new mid-temperature refrigerant split heat pump that can reportedly provide a leaving water temperature (LWT) of up to 65 C.

Called Altherma 3 R MT, the new product is available in three versions with outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW, respectively. It relies on a compressor and a refrigerant to transfer the energy from the air to the water. The refrigerant split unit provides cooling next to heating and domestic hot water.

The manufacturer claims the new heat pump is also able to operate smoothly with an outside temperature of -25 C and to provide the promised LWT levels at an outside temperature of -15 C, by relying on heat pump operation only.

It measures 1,003 mm x 1,270 mm x 533 mm and has a weight of 107 kg.

The heat pump reportedly offers an A+++ energy performance for space heating) and an A+ energy performance for domestic hot water. “Daikin Altherma 3 R MT is a silent heat pump. The sound level of 35 dBA in low sound mode at a distance from 3 meters is comparable to being in a library,” Daikin added.

“After the market success of the Daikin Altherma 3 H HT (2019) and Daikin Altherma 3 H MT (2021), Daikin decided to develop a refrigerant split version,” the company stated. “Daikin Altherma 3 R MT will replace the current Daikin Altherma HT in the foreseeable future.”