Yaskawa Solectria Solar introduces 175-250 kW utility-scale string inverters

From pv magazine USA

Yaskawa Solectria Solae will exhibit its new XGI 1500-250 series of utility-scale string inverters at the RE+ 2023 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14.

Solectria’s full line of inverters range from 25 kW to 250kW, with string combiners and web-based monitoring for all sizes of solar arrays. The new XGI series inverters are produced at its Illinois facility, with US-made and globally sourced components. The company said its products qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit under the US Inflation Reduction Act.

The XGI 1500-250 series was developed in collaboration with US solar panel manufacturer First Solar and are optimized for the company’s solar modules. Tesla PowerPack Microgrid systems have also been tested and demonstrated for compatibility with the XGI 1500 series. The inverters feature Silicon Carbide technology and have an electrically grounded DC input for optimal performance and longevity.

“As the largest and longest-standing U.S. Manufacturer of PV inverters for Commercial and Utility applications, Yaskawa Solectria Solar is proud to showcase our newest XGI 1500 inverter models and energy storage solutions at RE+ this year” said Mark Goodreau, general manager at Yaskawa Solectria Solar. “We look forward to helping project developers and owners to qualify for the 10% domestic content bonus credit by designing PV systems with our US-manufactured inverters.”

The XGI 1500 series comes in output ratings between 175 kW and 250 kW, with 480 V and 600 V configurations. The absolute maximum input voltage is 1,500 V and the peak efficiency is 99%, while the CEC rated efficiency is 98.5%.

For communications and monitoring, the inverters are WiFi and Ethernet compatible and have SunSpec Modbus TCP/IP monitoring. Firmware updates can be performed remote or local.

The inverters have passed IEEE 1547 and UL 1741 standards for safety and the enclosure is polyester powder-coated aluminum that is NEMA 4X, IEC IP66 and Type 3R rated. The inverters come standard with a five-year warranty with an option for 10 years.

Find the products on display at RE+ Las Vegas, booth 925, Sands Level 2. Read the full spec sheet here.