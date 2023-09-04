Octopus Energy acquires Shell home energy business in UK, Germany

London-based Octopus Energy has signed an agreement with Impello, a subsidiary of ShellPetroleum Company Ltd., to purchase Shell Energy's residential business in the United Kingdom and Germany.
The acquisition follows a competitive process conducted by Shell and includes 1.4 million household electricity customers (2.5 million metering points) and 500,000 broadband customers, said Octopus Energy.
The company will grow to nearly 300,000 customers in Germany and 6.5 million customers in the United Kingdom. It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Popular content
Subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Shell said the sale is part of plan announced earlier this year to exit its household energy businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands.
pv magazine print edition
In the latest, “In Conversation” issue of pv magazine we talk to a range of people about their experience with solar, from a sailor and a pair of overland adventurers to a mountain climber and more besides. We also focus on Africa to consider why a continent with such vast solar resource still lags more developed economies when it comes to widespread PV and energy storage rollout.
The two companies are also exploring a partnership on EV charging.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.