Anda-Olsen unveils lithium iron phosphate batteries

Norway-based Anda-Olsen has launched new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo4) batteries that can be used as both consumer batteries and for stationary energy storage.

“Traditionally, such lithium batteries have been considered reliable in various weather conditions, but not as resistant to cold temperatures,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Therefore, we have chosen to add a built-in heating element to all our models so that our LiFePo4 batteries can be safely used even in freezing temperatures.”

The company is offering the battery in two versions with a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 200 Ah, respectively.

The smaller version, Anda LI12-100BHC, measures 328 mm x 172 mm x 212 mm and weighs 11.6 kg. It also features a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a charging voltage of 14.6 V.

The larger battery, Anda LI12-200BHC, has a size of 523 mm x 235 mm x 222 mm and a weight of 26 kg. Its nominal voltage and the charging voltage are 12.8 V and 14.6 V, respectively.

Popular content

Both batteries discharge ambient temperatures ranging between -20 C and 60 C, and charge at temperatures ranging between 0 C and 40 C.

For both devices, the manufacturer offers a 3-year product guarantee.

“All our LiFePo4 batteries will provide their full capacity, regardless of whether the battery is discharged over one hour or 20 hours,” the company said. “A LiFePo4 battery will also tolerate many more discharges than a lead-acid battery, especially if you frequently charge it fully and discharge it completely.”