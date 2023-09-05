Australia’s lithium deposits extend across eastern states, say researchers

From pv magazine Australia

To date, Western Australia has been the main focus of lithium exploration in Australia, but recent research indicates that other regions also hold significant potential.

Researchers from the University of Sydney, with support from Geoscience Australia, have led a study that indicates elevated predicted lithium densities in soils across the central western region of Queensland, southern New South Wales, and parts of Victoria.

“We’ve developed the first map of lithium in Australian soils which identifies areas with elevated concentrations,” said the study’s senior author, Professor Budiman Minasny. He claimed that the findings could have significant implications for the lithium industry in Australia.

The team used digital soil mapping techniques developed at the University of Sydney to gauge extractable lithium content present in soil samples collected across Australia. While the highest lithium concentrations were found near the Mount Marion deposit of Western Australia , the study suggests potential lithium sources in Australia spread well beyond this region.

“The map agrees with existing mines and highlights areas that can be potential future lithium sources,” said Minasny.

The research aimed to paint a comprehensive overview of lithium distribution across Australia. The study was published in Earth System Science Data.



Image: Australian government