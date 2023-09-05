Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar wins CHN Energy’s 2 GW module tender

Guohua Energy Investment, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, has announced the results of its 2023 PV project module procurement tender. JinkoSolar secured 2,025 MW module capacity at prices ranging from CNY 1.225/W to CNY 1.230/W, with all panels exceeding 507 W in output.
SAJ Electric, a Guangzhou-based inverter manufacturer, has submitted an initial public offering request to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company reported a turnover of CNY 1.55 billion in 2022, with sales of CNY 426 million in 2021 and CNY 716 million in 2022.
Popular content
Cybrid Technologies has reported unaudited revenue of CNY 2.221 billion for the first half of 2023, down slightly from CNY 2.258 billion over the same period last year. The company's net income for the first half of 2023 hit CNY 50.358 million, compared to CNY 175.154 million during the corresponding period in the preceding year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.