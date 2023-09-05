Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar wins CHN Energy’s 2 GW module tender

Guohua Energy Investment, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, has announced the results of its 2023 PV project module procurement tender. JinkoSolar secured 2,025 MW module capacity at prices ranging from CNY 1.225/W to CNY 1.230/W, with all panels exceeding 507 W in output.

SAJ Electric, a Guangzhou-based inverter manufacturer, has submitted an initial public offering request to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company reported a turnover of CNY 1.55 billion in 2022, with sales of CNY 426 million in 2021 and CNY 716 million in 2022.

Cybrid Technologies has reported unaudited revenue of CNY 2.221 billion for the first half of 2023, down slightly from CNY 2.258 billion over the same period last year. The company's net income for the first half of 2023 hit CNY 50.358 million, compared to CNY 175.154 million during the corresponding period in the preceding year.