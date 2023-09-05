The Hydrogen Stream: Gulf nations moving forward with tech cooperation

ACWA Power has signed strategic agreements with six Italian partners to bolster cooperation in green hydrogen, water desalination, and R&D. The Saudi Arabian energy company will consider cooperative opportunities with Eni in green hydrogen, renewables, and R&D in “sustainable” technologies. Industrie De Nora will provide ACWA Power with expertise in electrochemistry, focusing on water projects and green hydrogen applications.

AFC Energy has signed an agreement with Tamgo, a power solutions vendor for various large-scale infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia, including Neom. Tamgo will actively promote AFC Energy's zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled H-Power Generators to end-customers in the industrial and off-grid power markets across Saudi Arabia and 16 additional countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. Stanwell has appointed Worley to undertake Front End Engineering Design (FEED) work for the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project (CQ-H2) in Australia. The project will initially include up to 640 MW of electrolyzers and produce up to 200 tons per day of gaseous renewable hydrogen, with offtakers, mainly in Japan and Singapore, purchasing the gas to convert to renewable ammonia or liquified hydrogen.

Toyota has unveiled its prototype Hilux hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, with an expected driving range of more than 600 km. “The ground-breaking pick-up was revealed at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s vehicle plant in Derby, England, where it has been developed in a joint project with consortium partners, supported by UK government funding,” said the Japanese carmaker.

HDF Energy has started development studies to install the first green hydrogen power plant in Kenya. “The first Renewstable being developed by HDF in Kenya will see the deployment of 180 MW of solar PV combined with 500 MWh of long-term hydrogen-based storage, for an investment valued around $500 million,” said the French developer of green hydrogen projects, at the recent Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

The Port of Valencia has taken delivery of its first hydrogen-powered container stacker. The large machine – used in bulk material handling, developed by Hyster – will be assembled this week and will receive its first hydrogen charge. “This prototype joins the hydrogen-powered tractor unit and the mobile hydrogen supply station (HRS) which will be tested in real operating conditions in the Port of Valencia from this month until December 2024,” said the Port of Valencia.