Huasun claims 25.69% efficiency for heterojunction solar cell

Huasun says it has achieved a 25.69% power conversion efficiency in a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and expects to maintain an average efficiency of 25.5% in mass production. The completion of the Huasun Dali 2.5 GW Phase I HJT Cell Project, along with the successful production of the first batch of 210 mm HJT solar cells, occurred on Sept. 6.

“Thanks to the double-sided micro-crystalline process and silver-copper paste technology, the HJT solar cells can performance exceptionally well even in harsh environments such as high altitude and high ultraviolet rays,” said Huasun.

In March, the China-based heterojunction module manufacturer started making solar panels at its HJT cell factory in Xuancheng, in China's Anhui province. The factory will have an annual capacity of 2.4 GW and will exclusively produce bifacial 182 mm HJT cells, based on a cell tech with a power conversion efficiency of 25.26%. The results have been confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research, in Hamelin, Germany.