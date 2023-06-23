Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huasun secures 2 GW PV order

Huasun has secured a 2.02 GW PV panel order from state-owned Power China. Huasun said it will supply its heterojunction Himalaya G12-132 panels for 26 solar projects that Power China is building in Yunnan province. The modules have a power conversion efficiency of 23.5% and an output of 730 W.
Deye said it plans to raise CNY 3.5 billion ($487.4 million) through a private placement of 72 million shares to around 35 investors. The Zhejiang-based inverter manufacturer said it will use the net proceeds from the share issuance for building a new 3 GW string inverter factory (CNY2 billion) and a microinverter factory with a capacity of 3 GW (CNY542 million).
Popular content
CHN Energy has awarded two solar module supply contracts to Longi through a procurement process. Longi will supply around 4.7 GW of its products to CHN. It offered final prices ranging from CNY 1.506/W to CNY 1.515/W.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.