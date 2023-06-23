Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huasun secures 2 GW PV order

Huasun has secured a 2.02 GW PV panel order from state-owned Power China. Huasun said it will supply its heterojunction Himalaya G12-132 panels for 26 solar projects that Power China is building in Yunnan province. The modules have a power conversion efficiency of 23.5% and an output of 730 W.

Deye said it plans to raise CNY 3.5 billion ($487.4 million) through a private placement of 72 million shares to around 35 investors. The Zhejiang-based inverter manufacturer said it will use the net proceeds from the share issuance for building a new 3 GW string inverter factory (CNY2 billion) and a microinverter factory with a capacity of 3 GW (CNY542 million).

CHN Energy has awarded two solar module supply contracts to Longi through a procurement process. Longi will supply around 4.7 GW of its products to CHN. It offered final prices ranging from CNY 1.506/W to CNY 1.515/W.