SunCable completes sale to Grok Ventures, expands project scope

From pv magazine Australia

Under new ownership, SunCable plans to flood Darwin with about 4 GW of solar energy. It is also looking to move forward with its projects, including subsea cables between Darwin and Singapore, but at a significantly more modest scale, at least initially.

SunCable said in a statement that its ambition is to now supply just 6 GW of firmed renewable energy in multiple stages, beginning with “at least” 900 MW of green power to Darwin and 1.75 GW to Singapore.

To realize this, the company will be split into a domestic Australian division, to be overseen by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an Australian investment company that holds a stake in the project.

SunCable's international division, meanwhile, will continue to work on the Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) proposal to build a high-voltage (HV) subsea cable between Darwin and Singapore. It will file its submission to the Singaporean Energy Market Authority to secure an energy import conditional licence later this month.

If SunCable is able to deliver this first stage, it will move forward with its original mega-project proposal to build up to 20 GW of solar near Powell Creek, in Australia's Northern Territory.