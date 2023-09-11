Bangladesh Jute Mills Corp. signs PPAs for 90 MW of rooftop PV

BJMC said in a recent statement that it will buy electricity from 90 MW of rooftop PV capacity that will be deployed at 13 jute mills throughout Bangladesh.
“We will buy power from these facilities under 20-year contracts,” BJMC Chairman Anis Mahmud told pv magazine.
The project developers were selected through a competitive tender that included six foreign bidders and their local joint venture partners, he noted.
“We have sent their proposals to the power division for evaluation and award the contact,” Mahmud added, without providing additional details.
Chint Solar Bangladesh (China), Solarion CNI Creative Centre (Indonesia), Copenhagen Urban Solar Parks BD Consortium (Denmark), Top Points Trading (Oman), Lesso Consortium (Singapore), and BAY Trina Consortium (China) are the bidders.
In June, the government of Bangladesh implemented measures to increase the share of domestic independent power producers (IPPs) in the renewable energy market. It agreed to allow them to hold 100% stakes in companies that own renewable energy projects, removing the old 80% foreign investment limit.
Previously, domestic IPPs were also permitted to participate in projects through international consortia with 51% shares, while foreign developers were limited to maximum shares of 20%.
